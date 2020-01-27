Prince Andrew Provided ‘Zero’ Cooperation in Jeffrey Epstein Case: U.S. Attorney

Britain's Prince Andrew has not cooperated in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation despite a statement from him about a month ago saying he would cooperate fully with authorities, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said Monday.

Berman said prosecutors and the FBI have repeatedly contacted Prince Andrew's attorneys to follow up on his previous pledge to help. Despite their efforts, Prince Andrew has to date "provided zero cooperation," Berman said.

He made the comments at an event to raise awareness for New York State's Child Victims Act. Buckingham Palace didn't immediately respond to the Associated Press' request for comment on the matter Monday.

Andrew announced last year that he was withdrawing from his royal duties amid renewed attention of his friendship with Epstein and a woman's claim that she had several sexual encounters with the prince starting when she was 17.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre says that after meeting her in Florida in 2000, Epstein flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including Andrew, two senior U.S. politicians, a noted academic, wealthy financiers and the attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is now part of President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team.

All of those men have denied the allegations.

Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew three times at Epstein's request, including once in London in 2001 at the home of Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew and Maxwell have both denied any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls. In a TV interview last fall, Andrew insisted he was out having pizza with his children on the night Giuffre says they were together in London.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has vowed to aggressively investigate and bring charges against anyone who may have helped Epstein, who killed himself in his jail cell last summer while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Andrew has said publicly suggested he would willingly cooperate with an investigation.

Berman made his remarks about the case during a joint appearance with members of Safe Horizon, a nonprofit victim services agency, to discuss a new New York law that made it easier for people to sue over childhood sexual abuse.

He wouldn't discuss the Epstein investigation in detail, but reiterated that the case didn't end with his death.

“Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward,” he said.

Two guards who were supposed to be monitoring Epstein the night he was found dead have been charged with falsifying the jail's logbooks to indicate they were performing checks on prisoners when they were actually sleeping or browsing the internet.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that Prince Andrew offered to cooperate with investigators. He did so previously but has not followed through with that commitment, prosecutors said Monday.