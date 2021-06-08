Pride Month

Pride Flags to Remain Banned on Military Bases, Pentagon Says

“This decision was not made lightly, nor does it in any way reflect on the respect and admiration we feel for all our LGBTQ+ personnel,” a Pentagon spokesman said

By Jake Lubbehusen | NBC News

In this June 15, 2020, file photo, Joseph Fons, holding a Pride Flag, stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that LGBTQ people can not be disciplined or fired based on their sexual orientation in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Pride flags will remain banned from U.S. military installations, even during Pride Month, the Pentagon says, upholding a policy former Defense Secretary Mark Esper established last July.

The Defense Department "will maintain the existing policy from July 2020 regarding the display or depiction of unofficial flags,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Friday at a news briefing, confirming that “there won't be an exception this month for the Pride flag."

However, Kirby noted that the choice “in no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for people of the LGBTQ+ community, personnel in and out of uniform who serve in this department."

"We're proud of them,” he added. Kirby explained that the decision was made to avoid challenges that could arise from making an exception to the policy.

The Trump administration’s flag policy was put in place to limit what flags were able to be flown at military installations and was notable for excluding the Confederate flag, NBC News previously reported

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

