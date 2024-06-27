Live Updates

Live updates: Biden, Trump debate tonight in first face-to-face since 2020

It is the first-ever matchup between a sitting president and a former one, and is taking place before either candidate has formally been nominated by their party.

What to Know

  • President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will debate Thursday night in their first in-person face-off since the 2020 presidential election.
  • The 90-minute debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta, with unusual rules agreed to by both campaigns, including muted mics when it is not their turn to speak.
  • A livestream of the presidential debate, hosted by CNN, will begin here at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with pre-debate coverage. The debate itself begins at 9 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in their first in-person match-up of the 2024 general presidential election Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in Atlanta.

The debate is the first time the repeat opponents have squared off in person since the 2020 presidential election, and is happening earlier in the campaign cycle than is typical, before either have even accepted their party's formal nomination.

