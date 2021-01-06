Watch Live: Protesters Breach US Capitol as Congress Counts Electoral Votes

Protesters backing President Donald Trump have breached the U.S. Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers have backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Protesters are now inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”

Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling, “Where are they?”

Some were also in the visitors’ galleries.

The Capitol locked down with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of Trump and police. Lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.

All U.S. Capitol Complex buildings are locked down, with no entry or exit permitted.

U.S. Capitol Police warned staff of “a security threat inside the building.” People inside were warned to move into offices and lock doors and windows.

URGENT: US Capitol Police warning to Capitol staff pic.twitter.com/mExR91lZ3K — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 6, 2021

“If you are outside, seek cover,” another warning said.

On Capitol Hill, evacuations previously were ordered at the Cannon House Office Building and Library of Congress' Madison building within half an hour of Trump ending his address.

Multiple groups of protesters were set to convene around the U.S. Capitol and National Mall as Congress meets to count states’ electoral votes and reaffirm that Joe Biden has been elected the next U.S. president.

Photos: Trump Supporters Gather, President Rallies Crowds in DC

In front of a cheering crowd, Trump took to the stage for more than an hour to complain of “bold and radical left Democrats” and “fake news media” and assert without providing evidence that he won November’s election. “Fight for Trump,” the crowd chanted back.

Minutes after Congress started its joint session, Trump left the stage and a stream of protesters began flooding the streets and making their way toward the Capitol.

Thousands of pro Trump supporters now marching to US Capitol. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/FMaHwTspvr — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 6, 2021

Supporters were out in force early, pouring out of Union Station and Metro stations and streaming into streets downtown. Many wore Make America Great Again hats and carried Trump flags, but only a few masks were seen despite a local ordinance.

“At 3 a.m. this morning we left the hotel, walked over and people just came pouring in afterward,” said one attendee from Nashville, wearing a Trump-branded hat and mask. “We love Trump and hope he will be our next president.”

A long line formed hours before Trump was set to speak at the Save America rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House.

The president has rallied his supporters for weeks to descend on the capital for “wild” protests, an effort to bolster his unfounded claims of fraud in November’s elections.

Local officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser and Attorney General Karl Racine, have asked residents and counterprotesters to stay away from downtown, fearing a repeat of violent clashes seen during past rallies.

Wednesday will bring the final step before inauguration, but those loyal to President Trump will put up a fight both on Capitol Hill and in protests around Washington. News4's Shomari Stone reports from Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Police officers were stationed at churches where pro-Trump demonstrators committed vandalism last month, which resulted in one far-right extremist group leader being arrested Monday and then banned from the city.

News4's Darcy Spencer reports from the Ellipse, where President Trump is set to speak Wednesday.

Demonstrators began taking to the streets on Tuesday, kicking off with a rally on Freedom Plaza.

Many rallygoers carried Trump flags to Tuesday's event, where crowds cried "stop the steal" and listened to speakers including Republican operative Roger Stone reiterate unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Six people were arrested by 9 p.m., many on weapons charges, D.C. officials said. The offenses included: carrying a pistol without a license; carrying a rifle without a license; having a high-capacity feeding device, unregistered ammunition or unregistered firearm; assault on a police officer; simple assault; possession of a prohibited weapon (Taser); a traffic-related offense and possession of illegal fireworks.

Hundreds of pro @realDonaldTrump protesters in Freedom Plaza just a block from White House @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/twOmpdI1A2 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 5, 2021

“We had several arrests related to that activity but not a single one was a D.C. resident, because our residents are staying away, letting them have their protest," the Mayor Bowser said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

D.C. Fire and EMS reported that one person was taken to a hospital.

By evening, a line of officers stood across 16th Street NW, physically separating a crowd of Trump's supporters from other demonstrators on Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House.

D.C. police said they expected even larger crowds on Tuesday than the past two pro-Trump events late last year, which were marked by confrontations between far-right groups and counterprotesters.

Businesses in downtown D.C. are boarding up as protesters get ready to again take the streets in support of President Trump. Business owners nearby tell News4's Shomari Stone that they're concerned for their stores and livelihoods.

During demonstrations on Dec. 12, at least four people were stabbed and another 33 arrested. Four churches were vandalized, and two, Metropolitan AME Church and Asbury United Methodist Church, had Black Lives Matter banners destroyed.

Ahead of this week’s rallies, businesses boarded up windows and police officers set up outside churches that were targeted last month. Crews were seen wrapping a protective layer of plastic around a statue of former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry across from Freedom Plaza.

Bowser encouraged people to avoid downtown and any confrontations between pro-Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters.

The Arlington County Police Department agreed to a mutual aid assistance request from D.C. police and will provide officers to assist "in the event of a significant disturbance or unrest."

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday that some demonstrators plan to come to the protests armed. Police have a plan to crack down on gun violations, in part by identifying and arresting people who carry firearms illegally. Contee asked the public to call police if they see someone with a gun in the District.

Federal law bars guns from being carried on U.S. Capitol grounds and in National Park Service areas such as Freedom Plaza, the Ellipse and the National Mall, Bowser’s office said Sunday. It’s illegal to open carry firearms in D.C., and D.C. does not have reciprocity with other states’ concealed pistol licenses.

As Congress prepares to certify the presidential election results, D.C. police are preparing for large-scale protests. News4’s Mark Segraves reports on the National Guard once again on the streets of D.C.

