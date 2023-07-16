Alaska

Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska Peninsula region, triggers tsunami warning

USGS issued a tsunami warning for most of the Alaska Peninsula

By Staff reports

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the Peninsula region of Alaska Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to preliminary data by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, the earthquake's epicenter was located 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska. The quake was at a depth of 5.78 miles, USGS said.

USGS issued a tsunami warning for most of the Alaska Peninsula.

In a tweet posted early Sunday, the Alaska Earthquake Centre said the quake was felt throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet regions.

So far no damages or casualties have been reported.

