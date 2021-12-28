Powerball Jackpot Rises to $441M, Third Largest of 2021

The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $441 million for Wednesday's drawing, giving players one last chance to ring in the new year with a big win on Wednesday.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball for Monday's drawing, rolling over the prize for a 35th consecutive drawing and making the third largest pot of 2021.

According to lottery officials, at least one ticket in New Jersey matched all five white balls plus the Power Play for a $2 million prize. The winning numbers for Monday's drawing are 36-38-45-62-64 with a Powerball number of 19.

The $441 million prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Wednesday night's drawing is an estimated $317.5 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

After 40 consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner, someone at last has hit the jackpot.

The jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4 when a single ticket in California won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, is the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

