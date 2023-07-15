Here are the winning numbers for the $875 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever of $875 million were announced on Saturday night.

The winning numbers: 57-43-2-55-9 Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2x

The $875 million jackpot is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

