caught on camera

Possible Meteor Spotted in Skies Over South Florida

NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade and Broward

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents across South Florida saw quite the bright light over the sky late Monday night from a possible meteor.

NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade County and in the Broward County city of Parkland around 10 p.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials have not confirmed if the light was a meteor or a different source.

U.S. & World

Afghanistan 40 mins ago

Biden to Announce Withdrawal of US Troops From Afghanistan by 9/11

Minnesota 11 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Defense Begins Case in Ex-Cop's Trial Over George Floyd Death

According to NASA, a meteor occurs when a meteoroid — a small piece of an asteroid or comet — burns up when entering Earth's atmosphere, creating a streak of light.

Officials have not said if the bright light had to do with the asteroid 2021 GW4 that was expected to pass extremely close — just around 12,313 miles from Earth's surface — on Monday.

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraSouth Floridameteor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us