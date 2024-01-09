airlines

Portland high school teacher describes finding sought-after door plug from the Alaska Airlines plane

Bob Sauer says a neighbor suggested he check his property for a door plug that blew out of a Boeing 737 Max 9. The door plug was nestled in trees that appeared to have broken its fall.

It took two days to find a door-shaped piece of a plane that was propelled into the air Friday evening when it detached from its host aircraft.

Bob Sauer, a high school teacher, said he hadn't found the panel, called a door plug, in his backyard sooner because he didn't look. On Sunday, he said, a neighbor suggested he check his property, but he took his time, eventually searching his backyard that night with a flashlight.

"It still didn't seem very likely to me," Sauer, who lives in the Portland, Oregon, area said in an interview with NBC News on Monday evening.

He had followed the news of Friday's accident, when the door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max 9 that was filled almost to capacity with passengers.

The accident during the Alaska Airlines flight exposed a large opening in the fuselage and prompted the pilots to turn back to Portland International Airport for a safe emergency landing, they said. No major injuries were reported.

During his nighttime search, Sauer, who teaches physics, spotted something amid the trees he'd planted 20 years ago.

An Alaska Airlines flight from Oregon to Southern California made an emergency landing Friday after a piece of the side of the plane detached mid-air.

