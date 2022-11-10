Broward

Portion of Fishing Pier Collapses in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea From Nicole's Impacts

The portion of Anglins Fishing Pier, located off Commercial Boulevard, collapsed as the storm made landfall just over 90 miles north in Hutchinson Island

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

 A portion of a pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea collapsed Thursday morning due to the impacts from Hurricane Nicole.

The section of Anglins Fishing Pier, located off Commercial Boulevard, collapsed as the storm made landfall just over 90 miles north in Hutchinson Island.

"In a matter of five minutes, the ocean went from empty to boards just drifting down south," said Mike Barger, who has lived in the area for 25 years. "The storm was 90 miles from here and it still destroyed the pier."

No injuries were reported.

“Anglins Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months,” Mayor Chris Vincent said in a statement.

Xochitl Hernandez / WTVJ-TV
A portion of the Anglin's Fishing Pier collapsed in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The pier Is the longest in South Florida and opened in November 1963. It has suffered damage before from various storms, including substantial damage from Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

U.S. & World

animal trafficking 14 mins ago

Two Clicks Away: Mexican Wildlife Trafficking Thrives Largely on Facebook, Report Finds

Alex Jones 1 hour ago

Alex Jones Ordered to Pay $473M More to Sandy Hook Families

"The waves would crash underneath and shoot the water underneath and spraying up in between so you knew the pounding was coming,' said photographer Brooke Trace. "It’s a shame because we all love the pier so much. It’s an icon."

Nicole — which made landfall on North Hutchinson Island south of Vero Beach — had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph before being downgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph.

After landfall, Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia and into the Carolinas. It's expected to weaken as it moves across Florida and is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

BrowardHurricane NicoleLauderdale-by-the-Sea
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us