Popular baby brand apologizes after asking mom mourning baby's death to return SNOO bassinet

A popular brand is facing backlash after asking an influencer to return a bassinet when her baby died.

Last year, “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Brooklyn Larsen was gifted a $1,700 SNOO smart bassinet in exchange for tagging the company, Happiest Baby, in any related content she shared. Larsen’s sister, Kenna Bangerter, wrote in a since-expired Instagram story that the company “demanded” she return the equipment after her son, Rocky, died right before birth in November 2024.

Bangerter said the request was made because Larsen was no longer able to fulfill the promotional agreement.

“I want you to think about why she couldn't deliver the content,” Bangerter wrote. “I'm absolutely disgusted by a BABY brand who promotes support for moms & babies — that doesn’t even have the decency to give her the space to grieve the bassinet she never got to fill.”

Bangerter said that other brands have treated Larsen’s situation with “grace & empathy and not like a transaction.”

A spokesperson for Happiest Baby tells TODAY.com in an exclusive statement that the company "sincerely" apologizes for the "misguided and ill-conceived communication" sent to Larsen's management from one of its team members.

"We cannot express more emphatically our deepest sympathy for what she and her family have been through following the loss of her son," the statement reads, in part. "What was intended to be an effort to provide assistance clearly was a mistake that added to Brooklyn’s grief, for which we are truly sorry. We have taken internal steps to make sure it never happens again. What Brooklyn faced was a tragedy beyond comprehension, and we are heartbroken for her loss.”

Larsen and Bangerter did not respond to a request for comment from TODAY.

Many people, including fellow SYTYCD alum Witney Carson and Allison Kuch, have been leaving messages on Happiest Baby’s social media accounts expressing their outrage.

“Very disappointed in your brand and the way you have handled the situation with Brooklyn. Be better for future mothers. Lost me as a customer and supporter,” Carson wrote.

Added Kuch, “Disgusted by the lack of human compassion & empathy.”

Happiest Baby was founded by Dr. Harvey Karp, a pediatrician and child development expert, widely known for his methods of soothing babies. Karp's SNOO uses gentle rocking motions and white noise to mimic the calming effects of being in the womb.

To mark the three-month anniversary of Rocky’s passing, Larsen posted a tribute on Instagram in February.

“I wake up every day, and for a few seconds, there’s a sense of bliss before it hits me — he’s gone. Rocky wasn’t just in my head. He was here; I birthed him, and now he’s gone. People’s worst nightmare is my everyday reality,” she shared.

Larsen expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support her family has received, and concluded her post by celebrating what she called a “small” win.

“Ordering my drink today, the worker asked for my name for the order, and I so naturally and quickly said ‘Rocky.’ She looked up at me with the biggest smile and said, ‘That’s the coolest name,’ Larsen wrote. “I smiled and said thank you; it’s my son’s name. I might start using his name more like that — it felt nice.”

