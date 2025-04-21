Catholic Church

‘A man of the people': World leaders react to Pope Francis' death

Leaders from across the world paid their condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pope Francis' death is being felt across the world.

The former head of the Catholic Church, who held that role from 2013 until his death on Monday, had a significant influence in nations from Asia to America to Europe and more.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here are the reactions from leaders across the world, from Donald Trump to the Dalai Lama:

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

religion 4 hours ago

Live updates: Pope Francis dies at age 88

religion 4 hours ago

Pope Francis, Latin America's first pontiff, dies at 88

"During all the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of a dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement from the Kremlin.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more reactions from around the world.

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us