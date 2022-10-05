A Purdue University student has been taken into custody after calling 911 to tell police his roommate was found dead in a dorm on the school's campus, authorities said.

Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old international student studying cybersecurity at the university. He was being held on a charge of murder, Wiete said.

The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, of Indianapolis.

Wiete said the department received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. from Sha "alerting us to the death of his roommate" in McCutcheon Hall. The department responded within minutes and took Sha into custody "immediately," she said.

Police did not release details on a potential motive. An autopsy was expected Wednesday afternoon to determine the cause of death.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels released a letter to students Wednesday.

"This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event," Daniels wrote. "We do not have all the details yet. Our Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that we all may learn more about what transpired."

The school plans to offer counseling and support services to anyone who needs them.

"As Purdue's president, but even more so as a parent myself, I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus," Daniels wrote. "Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue’s population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere. Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply."

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more on this developing story.