Man shoots 7 police officers called to ‘suicide in progress' in San Antonio

At least seven police officers were shot during an hourslong armed standoff after responding to a "suicide in progress" call in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday night.

The unidentified suspect, aged in his 40s, shot an officer who first arrived at the apartment in the city's Stone Oak area and then proceeded to shoot six more officers more while barricaded in the property, San Antonio Police Department said.

All seven officers' injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

It is unclear how the suspect died. Police evacuated residents from the apartment block who could be safely moved, NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio reported.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

SAPD Chief William P. McManus said in a video posted to Facebook: "SWAT arrived on the scene and the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment for several hours. At the end of the event the suspect was found to be deceased, we don't know if he was shot by a self-inflicted wound or whether or not he was shot by squad officers."

WOAI spoke to neighbor Joseph Loredo who said he heard a loud pop while studying, then went to his balcony and saw two or three helicopters and heard more shots. He said he saw one police officer had sustained a leg injury and had been given a tourniquet.

He said he then saw the suspect open fire on police.

The suspect was arrested on Jan. 18 on two counts of assault and one count of driving while intoxicated, McManus said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: