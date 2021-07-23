Armed robbery

Police: Armed Person Stole Ambulance With Patient Inside

The Houston Fire Department was taking the patient to a hospital when the suspect ran the ambulance off the road and took it at gunpoint Friday morning, according to police

ambulance
Houston Police

An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said.

The suspect is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in a series of tweets. Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle.

U.S. & World

Opening Ceremony Jul 21

How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony Jul 22

Olympic Opening Ceremony: Parade of Nations Order Explained

Authorities said they used a GPS to track down the ambulance. The armed suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Armed robberyHoustonambulancecar robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us