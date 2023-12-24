‘It's because I'm green, isn't it?': Police across Connecticut apprehend the Grinch

Social media was abuzz on Christmas Eve as multiple police departments reported arresting the Grinch.

The light-hearted updates came as police were spreading some fun holiday cheer on their online accounts.

In Naugatuck, police said the character was stealing presents earlier in the day.

Officials even went as far as to share the charges put forth against the Grinch, as well as his bail amount.

The Grinch faces numerous counts of burglary and larceny charges, and will be held on a bail amount of 25,000 candy canes to ensure a merrier holiday for Naugatuck.



Further questions please contact Naugatuck Police Department PIO at pio@naugtuckpd.org #teamNPD — Naugatuck Police Dept. (@Naugy_PD) December 25, 2023

Police in Middletown arrested not only the Grinch, but also apprehended Jack Skellington.

It is unknown what other towns across Connecticut have spotted the character this holiday weekend.

Hartford was recently put on the 'jolliest list' of cities in the country, and avoided being one of the 'grinchiest.'