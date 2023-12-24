Christmas Day

‘It's because I'm green, isn't it?': Police across Connecticut apprehend the Grinch

The light-hearted updates came as police were spreading some fun holiday cheer on their online accounts.

By Bryan Mercer

Naugatuck PD / Middletown PD

Social media was abuzz on Christmas Eve as multiple police departments reported arresting the Grinch.

The light-hearted updates came as police were spreading some fun holiday cheer on their online accounts.

In Naugatuck, police said the character was stealing presents earlier in the day.

Officials even went as far as to share the charges put forth against the Grinch, as well as his bail amount.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police in Middletown arrested not only the Grinch, but also apprehended Jack Skellington.

U.S. & World

China 4 hours ago

Death toll from China's powerful earthquake rises to 149

Israel-Hamas War 5 hours ago

At least 70 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend's bloodshed

It is unknown what other towns across Connecticut have spotted the character this holiday weekend.

Hartford was recently put on the 'jolliest list' of cities in the country, and avoided being one of the 'grinchiest.'

This article tagged under:

Christmas Day
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us