Police: 3 Dead, Several Wounded in Philadelphia Shooting

At least 14 people were shot, three of them killed, when gunmen opened fire into a crowd on South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday night.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the South Street downtown crowd and an officer fired his weapon at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

Pace said no one is in custody at this time. Two guns were found at the scene, one of them with an extended magazine.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

The 14 people who were wounded by gunfire were taken to the area hospitals. Two men and a woman were pronounced deceased after arrival at the hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. No officers were injured, police said.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.