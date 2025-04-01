‘Please don't kill me': 15-year-old girl attacked by sea lion in Southern California

A teenager was attacked by a sea lion in Long Beach while she was trying out to become a junior guard cadet.

Fifteen-year-old Phoebe Beltran has several cuts on her right arm and was hospitalized following the confrontation with the animal on Sunday. Although she has since been released from the hospital and was well enough to return to school, she said the attack has left her shaken up.

“I’ve been stung by a sting ray, pinched by crabs, bitte by tiny fish,” Beltran said. “But a sea lion?”

The girl said she was in the water about 25 feet from the Long Beach shore during her junior lifeguard tryout. She was in the home stretch of her 1,000-yard swim when she suddenly felt an intense pain.

That’s when a sea lion bit into her right arm, leaving her with bite marks and bruises.

“At first, I just assumed the worst like a shark,” she said. “I’m getting attacked, it has to be a shark. And then I’m like, ‘Please, don’t bite my arm off. Please don’t kill me. Please don’t let me regret trying out.’”

She recalled initially being afraid to see what was biting her.

“The first bite – I went under, and I just see the shadow, but I couldn’t make out what it was,” Beltran said. “As I came up, I was way to scared to face it head-on. I’m screaming this way as it’s biting me over here and it finally let go.”

After yelling for help, the teenager was able to get to the sand as a team of lifeguards and her mother ran to her aid. She was then rushed to the emergency room.

“In my 25 years of service, I’ve never heard of something like this happen before,” Gonzalo Medina of the Long Beach Fire Department said.

Sea lion sightings in Long Beach are common, but attacks are rare. Sea lions sickened by toxic algae bloom have increased in cases across Southern California, but it’s unclear if the animal that attacked Beltran was ill.

“Certainly a side effect of the acid is potentially aggressive behavior, but there’s no way to tell,” Medina said. “What we do know is the sea lion was very agile, very fast.”

It’s unclear what happened to the sea lion since it swam off quickly.

Despite her frightening encounter and the unease that came with it, Beltran said she’s determined to get back in the water and redo her tryout.