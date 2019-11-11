Plane Slides Off Runway at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, Hundreds of Flights Canceled Over Winter Weather

A plane slid off the runway at O'Hare International Airport upon arrival Monday morning as a round of snow hit the area.

"American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions," American Airlines said in a statement before 9 a.m.

The Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed the inbound flight originating from Greensboro, North Carolina, "exited a runway upon landing" at about 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials said. Thirty-eight passengers and three crew members were aboard the plane at the time and were able to safely disembark the aircraft, the airline and Chicago Fire Department said.

Fire officials said the incident happened quickly and was "immediately secured."

"The incident had a moderate impact in overall flight operations at the airport," the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights were canceled at O'Hare as well as Midway Airport due to the blast of winter weather.

At least 305 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport by about 8:30 a.m. CST. Delays at O'Hare were averaging around 65 minutes - 85 minutes for arrivals and 47 minutes for departures. About 93 flights were canceled at Midway, with delays there averaging less than 15 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect across most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, with a Winter Storm Warning in LaPorte County, Indiana.

Northwest Indiana could see accumulations of five to nine inches of snow as several heavy bands are expected to pass over the area, and high winds could cause blowing and drifting snow.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Chicago area could see up to six inches of snow as a result of the storm, with higher totals closer to the lake.

DeKalb County will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Monday. Meanwhile, McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, and Will counties in Illinois, along with Lake County in Indiana, will all remain under advisories until 2 p.m.