One of San Francisco's Iconic ‘Painted Ladies' is Back on the Market — Here's What It'll Cost You

A home on one of San Francisco’s most recognizable blocks is back on the real estate market.

The Victorian-style home, one of the city's "Painted Ladies" near Alamo Square Park, is listed for sale for $3,550,000.

The 2,500-square-foot 19th century home made headlines in early 2020 when a San Francisco software engineer bought the property with hopes of remodeling.

The home was built in the 1890s and has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

The current owner of the “Painted Pink Lady,” Leah Culver, documented her time in the home and the remodel via social media over the last two years.

The homeowner announced her intent to sell the property on Instagram on Friday.

“I’ve come to realize that I do not have enough time or resources to dedicate to truly restoring this home with the care and attention to detail that it deserves,” the Instagram post said.

The home is located in San Francisco’s Alamo Square neighborhood and is one of seven “Painted Ladies.”

The home was previously listed in January 2020 for $2.75 million and sold for $3.5 million, according to Zillow at the time.

The Victorian home was last remodeled into a duplex in the 1960s.

San Francisco’s Painted Ladies are one of the city’s most famous (and photographed) landmarks.

The homes face Alamo Square Park, along the 700 block of Steiner Street.

One of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies has sold for $3.5 million, $1 million more than the asking price, according to Zillow. The three-story home on Steiner Street was built in the 1890s and is in need of major renovations.