Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville Published 58 mins ago • Updated 1 min ago Tornadoes left trails of destruction across Nashville on Tuesday, killing at least 19 people and leave dozens of buildings in rubble. Hundreds of people were left homeless, with more without power after lines were snapped and four power plant substations were damaged from the storm. 15 photos 1/15 Mark Humphrey/AP A overturned truck sits in a street in an area damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. 2/15 Mark Humphrey/AP One of many damaged cars sits under a tree in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3, 2020, after tornadoes touched down in the Nashville metro area, shredding buildings and killing at least 19 people. 3/15 Mark Humphrey/AP A man looks over buildings destroyed by storms, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. 4/15 Mark Humphrey/AP A building lies in rubble after it was destroyed by storms, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings, killing multiple people and leaving more homeless. 5/15 Mark Humphrey/AP A woman walks past buildings damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. 6/15 Mark Humphrey/AP Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Patton, who lives in an area affected by tornado damage, had her home left intact. 7/15 Mark Humphrey/AP People walk past buildings damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. 8/15 Mark Humphrey/AP A man walks by The Basement East, a live music venue destroyed by storms, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. 9/15 Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Residents walk through downed utility lines and trees to survey damage caused by one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight, March 3, 2020, in Cookeville, Tennessee. At least 19 people were killed and scores more injured in storms across the state that caused severe damage in downtown Nashville. 10/15 Brett Carlsen/Getty Images A home is destroyed by one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight on March 3, 2020, in Cookeville, Tennessee. At least 19 people were killed and scores more injured in storms across the state that caused severe damage in downtown Nashville. 11/15 Damaged utility poles and lines hang above Underwood St. on March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tens of thousands of people in the Nashville metro area were left without power after tornadoes damaged power lines and four power substations owned by Nashville Electric. 12/15 Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Vehicles pass by damaged buildings on Jefferson St. after two tornadoes touched down on the area. March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Two tornadoes passed through Nashville just after midnight, leaving trails of damage behind. 13/15 Alex Carlson via AP The Geist restaurant brick wall collapsed in a tornado that touched down in downtown Nashville, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. 14/15 Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Emergency crews work near a damaged business at Jefferson St. and Seventh Ave. N. on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. 15/15 Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Emergency crews respond to a tornado damaged apartment building on Jefferson St. in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.