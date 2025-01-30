Photos: See the aftermath of plane, helicopter crash in the Potomac River

By NBC Staff

An American Eagle flight and a military helicopter collided over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday night. The catastrophic crash in the D.C. area spurred a massive emergency response.

More than 300 first responders participated in a recovery mission on the Potomac River, where the remnants of the two aircraft remain. Twenty-eight bodies had been recovered as of Thursday morning, and no survivors are expected.

See photos from the aftermath of the crash below.

The U.S. Capitol is seen in the background as emergency response units work at the crash site of the American Airlines plane on Jan. 30, 2025.
Al Drago/Getty Images
NTSB Member J. Todd Inman speaks during a press conference at Reagan National Airport as the search continues at the crash site, on Jan. 30, 2025.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
A U.S. Park Police helicopter flies near the crash site on Jan. 30, 2025.
Al Drago/Getty Images
Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Investigators gather pieces of wreckage along the Potomac River after the crash, on Jan. 30, 2025.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on Jan. 30, 2025.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
A flight information board shows cancelled and delayed flights at the Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30, 2025.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Members of the media work at Reagan National Airport, as the crash investigation continues, on Jan. 30, 2025.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
An emergency response team loads diving equipment on a boat to continue working the scene of airplane wreckage in the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Emergency response units assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 30, 2025.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Emergency response teams respond to helicopter wreckage in the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
