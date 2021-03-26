Photos: Archaeologists Dig Up 387-Year-Old Fort

By Mariela Patron

Archaeologists in St. Mary's County have been searching for a lost colonial fort for 90 years. And that persistence is finally paying off.

National St. Mary's City has confirmed the excavation of a palisaded fort that was part of the first permanent English settlement in Maryland. Archeologists knew the fort existed in St. Mary's as Lord George Calvert had written about it.

The fort was discovered through a geophysical survey conducted in 2018 and through archeological excavations, according to the Historical St. Mary's City. The survey told archeologists of a possible palisaded enclosure with post holes enclosed. The post holes are indicators that buildings once stood there.

Through excavations, archeologists were able to confirm the survey's findings. They found a palisaded enclosure and artifacts dated to the early 17th century.

11 photos
1/11
Historic St. Mary's City
An exposed excavation shows a section of the fort’s exterior walls were palisades or tall, sturdy wooden walls made by placing full or split timbers side-by-side in a deep trench.
2/11
Historic St. Mary's City
An excavated area near a fort-period building with a large cellar
3/11
Historic St. Mary's City
Lead musket shot found during excavations at the site of St. Mary’s Fort.
4/11
Drawing by Jeffrey R. Parno
Conjectural drawing of St. Mary’s Fort based on the geophysical survey.
5/11
Historic St. Mary's City
A view of the St. Mary’s Fort dig site.
6/11
Historic St. Mary’s City
Historic St. Mary’s City archaeologists Stephanie Stevens and August Rowell consult with Director of Research and Collections Dr. Travis Parno (center) at the St. Mary’s Fort dig site.
7/11
Historic St. Mary’s City
Geophysicist Dr. Timothy J. Horsley conducting the ground-penetrating radar survey.
8/11
Historic St. Mary's City
Excavation exposed that a section of the fort’s exterior walls were palisades or tall, sturdy wooden walls made by placing full or split timbers side-by-side in a deep trench.
9/11
Historic St. Mary's City
A member of the Historic St. Mary’s City archaeological team sifts through soil recently unearthed.
10/11
Historic St. Mary's City
Archaeologist August Rowell compares the colors of the soil to those in the Munsell chart, a system that allows for direct comparison of soils anywhere in the world.
11/11
Historic St. Mary’s City
Historic St. Mary’s City Director of Research and Collections, Travis Parno, Ph.D.

