Pharmacies Are Reporting Shortages of the Widely Used Antibiotic Amoxicillin

In some cases, drug wholesalers are limiting how much of the medication pharmacies can purchase at one time, likely to avoid running out of them

Pharmacies across the United States are reporting shortages of one of the most widely used antibiotics, raising concerns that the medication will be in short supply for the upcoming winter season.

Independent pharmacy owners in Kansas, Georgia and New York confirmed to NBC News that supplies of amoxicillin — commonly prescribed to treat a variety of bacterial infections including ear infections, pneumonia and bronchitis — have been dwindling for weeks.

In some cases, drug wholesalers are limiting how much of the medication pharmacies can purchase at one time, likely to avoid running out of them.

