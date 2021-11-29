Pfizer to Seek Approval for Covid Booster for Teens 16 and 17

Pfizer is expected to seek authorization this week for a Covid-19 vaccine booster for teens 16 and 17 years old, a source familiar with the process told NBC News on Monday.
If approved, the additional Pfizer-BioNTech shot would mark the first vaccine booster for teens younger than 18.
The Washington Post first reported the anticipated move.
The application for regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration is expected to come this week, but no timeline was provided for when the department would act.
