Supreme Court

Person Sets Themself on Fire in Front of Supreme Court Building

The area was closed for investigation Friday night after the unidentified person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital

The US Supreme Court
Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)

A person set themself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night, a court spokesperson said, while emphasizing that there was no threat to public safety.

According to the court spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Minutes later, a medical helicopter landed and took the unidentified person to a local hospital.

The Supreme Court was not in session at the time, and Congress is in recess. The Capitol is directly across the street from the Supreme Court.

NBC News has reached out to the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Supreme Courtfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us