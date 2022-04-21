Handyman Arrested in Case of NYC Mom Found Stabbed 58 Times in Duffel Bag

A man has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a Queens mother of two who was brutally murdered inside her own home, stabbed 58 times and put on the street in a duffel bag, three law enforcement sources and police said Thursday.

David Bonola, a 44-year-old from Queens, also is accused of criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, police said. Law enforcement sources say he worked as a handyman for Gaal and lived near her.

According to sources, Bonola allegedly showed up at her house and the two argued, though it wasn't clear exactly when that happened or what the fight was about. The handyman then allegedly murdered her in her own basement, the sources said.

Additional information is expected at a news conference later Thursday, the sources said. The case has mystified investigators and those who knew Gaal for nearly a week.

Investigators had indicated they were focused on one person who knew Gaal and had access to her Forest Hills home. That's likely why there were no signs of forced entry, sources have said. Forensic evidence was collected from her Juno Street home.

Gaal was last seen alive nearly a week ago at the Forest Hills Station House, a gathering spot popular with locals. Police believe Gaal was killed after returning from the gastropub sometime after 12:30 a.m., which is when the manager, Gabriel Veras, last recalled seeing the victim.

Veras said Gaal always wore a smile, dined alone and was kind to employees — and while she recalled seeing her for about 45 minutes Friday night into early Saturday, the manager didn't remember that she seemed to be in any kind of danger or disturbed.

"She was here on Friday, right in the center of the bar. Had a Moscow mule, had a bite to eat. Spoke to a few of my staff members that know her, joking around in conversation," Veras said. "She was a very, very sweet regular. She left alone and we were in shock the next day. Shock."

"She was composed, collected, in the middle of the bar, just keeping to herself and talking to staff," Veras added. "Nothing unusual. She didn’t seem frightened or scared or panicked. Just enjoying her one drink before going home."

Details of the attack are gruesome, as law enforcement sources said Gaal was stabbed some 58 times in the neck, torso, and left arm. The sources also said that she had wounds to her hands that were likely from her attempts to fight off the attacker.

Chilling surveillance video showed a person who may have killed her, according to police sources. That person was seen on home security camera footage wheeling a hockey duffel bag down 75th Avenue, with Gaal's body believed to be inside.

Police made the disturbing discovery of her body Saturday morning after a 911 caller alerted officials to the roadside crime scene. The NYPD said Gaal's body was found near Jackie Robinson parkway and Metropolitan Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m., about a half-mile from her home, after a jogger spotted the blood-soaked duffel bag near a busy walking trail.

Law enforcement sources said a trail of blood led detectives back to her home.

Gaal's 13-year-old son who lives at the home was questioned by police and later released, sources said. Investigators believe that Gaal was attacked in her basement, while the teenage son was on the top floor of the home.

Police said her husband and another son were out of town, visiting colleges on the west coast, when her body was discovered. Sources told NBC New York that at around 5 a.m. Saturday, the killer is believed to have sent Gaal's husband a threatening text message from her phone.

The medical examiner's office confirmed Gaal's death was classified a homicide due to "sharp force injuries of the neck."

Posters offering $3,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest were put up for blocks throughout the neighborhood Tuesday.

A growing tribute with flowers continued to grow in the front yard of Gaal's home, as police were still inside looking for clues. There were tributes pouring in on social media as well, with people noting Gaal's kindness.

No possible motive has been shared. Law enforcement sources have said the attack was not random and that the public is not in danger.

Information on a possible attorney for Bonola wasn't immediately available.