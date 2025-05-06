Woman killed by gator while kayaking on central Florida lake: Police

A woman was attacked and killed by an alligator while kayaking on a lake in central Florida on Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Lake Kissimmee at Lake Kissimmee State Park, Polk County Sheriff's Office officials said.

A woman was canoeing when she encountered an alligator and went into the water, wildlife officials said. The woman was later recovered from the water and declared dead.

The woman had been with another person at the time of the attack, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to assist, and that Osceola County officials were also called to assist as the lake is between both counties.

Investigators didn’t release any details about the attack or the alligator. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to the area.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, officials said. FWC administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

No other information was immediately available.