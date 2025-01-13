New Jersey

Person with assault rifles attached to car shot in New Jersey: Law enforcement official

A red sedan that appeared to have several assault rifles attached to it could be seen in Stanhope, New Jersey.

By NBC New York Staff

Chopper 4 | NBC New York

A person armed with multiple assault rifles — including some attached to a car — was shot in New Jersey, according to a senior law enforcement official.

A red sedan that appeared to have several assault rifles attached to it could be seen in a wooded area of Stanhope, video from NBC New York's Chopper 4 showed. A large response by Byram Township Police was at the scene, as well.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The senior law enforcement officials said a person got out of the car with a firearm, and police opened fire. The person was shot in the neck and rushed to a nearby hospital. It was not immediately clear whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or it came as a result of police gunfire.

No further information was immediately available. The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office was leading the investigation, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us