Food & Drink

14 Pepsi and Mountain Dew flavors are being discontinued. See the list

Is your fave on it?

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

A row of Pepsi cans
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s time to take your last sip of some niche soda flavors.

PepsiCo has confirmed to TODAY.com that multiple flavors of Pepsi and Mountain Dew are leaving store shelves. The discontinuations were quietly added to the product locator on the brand's website and include 14 flavors between the two popular soda brands. 

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“PepsiCo’s beverage portfolio is always evolving to reflect shifting consumer tastes and seasonal trends — bringing fresh, exciting flavors to market that surprise and delight our fans,” a PepsiCo spokesperson tells TODAY.com. 

Pepsi flavors being discontinued

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On the Pepsi product locator, customers can see that the company’s most recent releases are Pepsi Wild Cherry and Cream and Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry and Cream, first dropped earlier this year, but scrolling further reveals four Pepsi flavors on their way out. 

Several of the flavors on the list were always designed by the soda giant to be limited time offerings. Others, like the brand’s Nitro Pepsi varieties —nitrogen-infused sodas touting a smooth, creamy texture — were introduced in 2022, thus have been around for longer than your standard LTO:

  • Pepsi Lime
  • Pepsi Peach
  • Nitro Pepsi
  • Nitro Pepsi Vanilla

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 3 hours ago

Salmonella poisoning linked to pistachio cream sickens 4 in Minnesota and New Jersey

Cybersecurity Jun 10

Noticing empty shelves at Whole Foods? Here's the reason why

NBA Jun 6

Chipotle is giving out free food every time a Coach's Challenge happens

Mountain Dew flavors being discontinued

Additionally, Mountain Dew — which is owned by PepsiCo — recently introduced a pair of new seasonal flavors: Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit and Mountain Dew Summer Freeze, the latter which channels the flavor of a red, white, and blue popsicle. Still, the Mountain Dude is kicking some flavors to the curb, and they are:

  • Mountain Dew Major Melon
  • Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon
  • Mountain Dew Spark
  • Mountain Dew Spark Zero Sugar
  • Mountain Dew Purple Thunder Zero Sugar
  • Mountain Dew Caffeine Free
  • Mountain Dew White Out
  • Mountain Dew Kickstart Mango Lime
  • Mountain Dew Kickstart Original Dew
  • Mountain Dew Kickstart Blueberry Pomegranate

Additionally, Mountain Dew Baja Blast Cabo Citrus and Mountain Dew Baja Blast Cabo Citrus Zero Sugar are marked as limited-time offerings, so if you want to try them, now would be the time. 

That is, unless you’re willing to brave the secondary market — cases of some of these flavors, like Pepsi Nitro Vanilla, are going for as much as $109 on sites like eBay.

Daniel Kline, the writer who first reported on the discontinuations for The Street on June 15, remarked that even if “Coke produced Diet Coke Cauliflower and Pepsi released Pepsi Skunk” that some people online would be upset, and he’s (hilariously) right. 

People on social media are already upset that some of these flavors are headed to the great soda fountain in the sky: one Pepsi Nitro fan on Reddit remarked, “Miss this so much I use to buy the whole stock” about Nitro Vanilla, and another fan on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit expressed their displeasure that they can’t seem to get their hands on one exiting Mountain Dew flavor.

“One of my favorite flavors of the Dew was Major Melon, which was discontinued in the States,” they wrote.

“What about colonel cantaloupe?” another user replied in jest, although Mountain Dew should maybe consider making that one, if they haven’t already.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us