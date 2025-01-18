Thousands converge on Washington for a march days before Trump takes office

Thousands of people from around the United States were rallying in the nation's capital Saturday for women's reproductive rights and other causes they believe are under threat from the incoming Trump administration, reprising the original Women's March days before President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Eight years after the first historic Women's March at the start of Trump's first term, marchers said they were caught off guard by Trump’s victory and are determined now to show that support remains strong for women’s access to abortion, for transgender people, for combating climate change and other issues.

Jill Parrish of Austin, Texas, said she initially bought a plane ticket to Washington for what she expected to be Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris's inauguration. She wound up changing the dates to march in protest ahead of Trump's swearing-in instead, saying the world should know that half of U.S. voters didn't support Trump.

“Most importantly, I’m here to demonstrate my fear, about the state of our democracy," Parrish said.

Demonstrators staged in squares around Washington ahead of the march, pounding drums and yelling chants under a slate-gray sky and in a chilly wind.

They held signs with slogans including, “Save America” and “Against abortions? Then don’t have one” and “Hate won’t win.”

Minnesota high school teacher Anna Bergman wore her original pink pussy hat from her time in the 2017 Women's March, a moment that captured the shock and anger of progressives and moderates at Trump's first win.

With Trump coming back now, “I just wanted to be surrounded by likeminded people on a day like today,” Bergman said.

Rick Glatz, of Manchester, New Hampshire, said he came to Washington for the sake of his four granddaughters: ” I’m a grandpa. And that’s why I’m marching.”

Rebranded and reorganized, the rally has a new name — the People's March — as a means to broaden support, especially during a reflective moment for progressive organizing after Trump's decisive win in November. The Republican takes the oath of office Monday.

Demonstrators near the Lincoln Memorial during The People's March ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration in D.C. on Sat. Jan. 18, 2025. Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Women outraged over Trump's 2016 presidential win flocked to Washington in 2017 and organized large rallies in cities throughout the country, building the base of a grassroots movement that became known as the Women's March. The Washington rally alone attracted over 500,000 marchers, and millions more participated in local marches around the country, marking one of the largest single-day demonstrations in U.S. history.

This year, the march is expected to be about one-tenth the size of the first one and comes amid a restrained moment of reflection as many progressive voters navigate feelings of exhaustion, disappointment and despair after Harris’ loss. The comparative quiet contrasts sharply with the white-knuckled fury of the inaugural rally as massive crowds shouted demands over megaphones and marched in pink pussyhats in response to Trump's first election win.

“The reality is that it’s just hard to capture lightning in a bottle," said Tamika Middleton, managing director at the Women’s March. “It was a really particular moment. In 2017, we had not seen a Trump presidency and the kind of vitriol that that represented.”

The movement fractured after that hugely successful day of protests over accusations that it was not diverse enough. This year's rebrand as a People's March is the result of an overhaul intended to broaden the group's appeal. Saturday's demonstration will promote themes related to feminism, racial justice, anti-militarization and other issues and will end with discussions hosted by various social justice organizations.

The People’s March is unusual in the “vast array of issues brought together under one umbrella,” said Jo Reger, a sociology professor who researches social movements at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Women’s suffrage marches, for example, were focused on a specific goal of voting rights.

For a broad-based social justice movement such as the march, conflicting visions are impossible to avoid and there is “immense pressure” for organizers to meet everyone’s needs, Reger said. But she also said some discord isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Often what it does is bring change and bring in new perspectives, especially of underrepresented voices,” Reger said.

Middleton, of the Women's March, said a massive demonstration like the one in 2017 is not the goal of Saturday's event. Instead, it’s to focus attention on a broader set of issues — women’s and reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, immigration, climate and democracy — rather than centering it more narrowly around Trump.

“We’re not thinking about the march as the endgame,” Middleton said. “How do we get those folks who show up into organizations and into their political homes so they can keep fighting in their communities long term?”

Associated Press writers Gary Fields, Ellen Knickmeyer and Mike Pesoli contributed to this report.