Pentagon unveils online UFO reporting form

The Department of Defense is looking for information on government activity related to aliens, and it wants your help to get it.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office launched a new online form that people can use to submit their knowledge.

The form is currently available for current or former U.S. government employees, military members and contractors. However, the office is looking into ways to get the public involved.

"We are exploring methods for how the public can do so in the forthcoming third phase of the secure reporting mechanism," director Sean Kirkpatrick said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Kirkpatrick said any information submitted through the form "will be protected as personal and confidential" and only shared among staff members if someone needs to be contacted for interviews.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office was established last summer as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. It is tasked with gathering information on unidentified anomalous phenomena dating back to 1945. That information will be incorporated into a congressionally mandated report due in June.

This form is different from other tools used to gather information on the government and UFOs, according to Kirkpatrick. He also said his office is getting ready to unveil "a lot of new material."

“We’ve uncovered some things that we are having declassified — not just operational videos, but historical documents that we’ve had declassified, that we’re about to release in the coming days and weeks,” Kirkpatrick said.