US-Mexico Border

Pentagon Stops All Border Wall Construction Projects Paid for With Military Funds

The Trump administration increased its use of Defense dollars to build portions of the border wall after Congress refused to appropriate money toward the project

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Biden administration announced Friday that it would cancel all construction on the border wall that was paid for using redirected military funds, a Defense Department spokesman said.

The Trump administration increased its use of Defense dollars to build portions of the border wall after Congress refused to appropriate money toward the project in early 2019.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Friday, Deputy Pentagon Spokesman Jamal Brown said, "Consistent with [President Biden’s] proclamation, the Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account."

U.S. & World

coronavirus 3 hours ago

U.S. to Restrict Travel From India Effective May 4 as Covid Surge Devastates the Country

business 2 hours ago

TSA Extends Mask Requirement for Planes, Buses and Trains Through Mid-September

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico BorderDonald TrumpJoe BidenTrump administrationBiden Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us