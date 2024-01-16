Pentagon awards $2.5 billion in satellite contracts to L3Harris, Lockheed Martin and Sierra Space

The Space Development Agency awarded contracts to L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, and Sierra Space to build missile defense-related satellites.

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced about $2.5 billion in contracts will go to L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, and Sierra Space to build satellites for an expanding military system.

The U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency is having the trio of companies build 54 satellites as part of a network the U.S. military is building, the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. These satellites will be for the "Tranche 2 Tracking Layer" of the satellite constellation, related to missile defense.

Under the awards, each company will build 18 satellites — 16 for missile warnings and tracking, and two with missile defense infrared sensors. The fixed-price contracts are worth $919 million for L3Harris, $890 million for Lockheed Martin, and $740 million for Sierra Space, respectively. The satellites are expected to launch in April 2027.

"The agile response across the space industry is critically important as we deliver to the warfighter this no-fail mission capability of missile warning, missile tracking, and missile defense," SDA Director Derek Tournear said in a statement.

The Pentagon has increased its ambitions in space, seeing a need to keep up with China's growing capabilities in a domain that has widespread ramifications for national security efforts back on Earth. The Space Force has especially seen its budget grow, with $30 billion requested for fiscal 2024. Much of that funding goes to defense contractors and space companies providing products and services to the military.

The SDA has previously awarded contracts to build and operate satellites for the same network to Lockheed and L3Harris, as well as Northrop Grumman, SpaceX, York Space, and Rocket Lab.

Sierra Space is a privately-held spinoff from Colorado-based aerospace and defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corporation. Late last year, Sierra Space added about 150 employees with security clearances from SNC, as part of a broader restructuring after shipping its first Dream Chaser spaceplane.