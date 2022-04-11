whitewater falls

Pennsylvania Girl, 3, Dies After Current Carries Her Over NC Waterfall: Officials

The toddler was identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania

Whitewater Falls
recreation.gov

A 3-year-old girl died after falling down a waterfall Sunday evening in North Carolina, according to authorities. 

The toddler, identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family when she was swept away in the water at the top of the falls and the current pushed her over the falls, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. 

The Jackson County Emergency Management 911 Center received a call about the child at 5:50 p.m. Sunday and emergency responders from multiple counties responded to the scene and attempted to locate the child. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

whitewater fallsNorth Carolina
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us