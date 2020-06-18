NANCY PELOSI

Pelosi Orders Removal of Four Portraits of Confederate House Speakers From Capitol

"There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress ... for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy," she said.

Nancy Pelosi
Getty

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday announced that she has ordered the removal of portraits of four House speakers who served in the Confederacy that are on display at the Capitol, according to NBC News.

“There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy,” she wrote in a letter to Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives, released Thursday.

In the letter, Pelosi requested the immediate removal of the portraits of Robert Hunter of Virginia who served as House speaker from 1839 to 1841; Howell Cobbs of Georgia (1849 to 1851); James Orr of South Carolina (1857 to 1859); and Charles Crisp of Georgia (1891 to 1895).

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 11 hours ago

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to End Legal Protections for Young Immigrants

Rayshard Brooks 8 hours ago

In Interview Before His Death, Rayshard Brooks Said Justice System Sees Us as ‘Animals'

"We cannot honor men such as James Orr, who swore on the House Floor to 'preserve and perpetuate' slavery in order to 'enjoy our property in peace, quiet and security,' or Robert Hunter, who served at nearly every level of the Confederacy, including in the Confederate Provincial Congress, as Confederate Secretary of State, in the Confederate Senate and in the Confederate Army,” Pelosi wrote in the letter. "The portraits of these men are symbols that set back our nation's work to confront and combat bigotry."

For the full story read NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

NANCY PELOSI
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us