Dollar-Bill-Sized Chihuahua From Florida Is Now the World's Shortest Dog

At just 3.59 inches in height, Pearl is shorter than a popsicle stick and slightly taller than a teacup

By Danielle Smith

Pearl, a two-year-old chihuahua, is officially the world’s shortest dog.
Guinness World Records

There’s a new top dog in town.

Pearl, a two-year-old female chihuahua from Orlando, Florida, has been crowned the world’s shortest dog living, according to Guinness World Records.

At just 3.59 inches in height, Pearl is shorter than a popsicle stick and slightly taller than a teacup. Her length measures 5 inches, approximately the size of a dollar bill. She weighs 1.22 pounds.

But don’t let her size fool you.

Pearl’s owner, Vanesa Semler, told the host of Guinness' Italian talent TV show “Lo Show Dei Record” that the pocket-sized dog is “a bit of a diva.”

Semler also said that Pearl is “a child at heart” despite her being two years old. Besides Pearl, Semler has three other dogs, but only Pearl is considered small. 

“We’re blessed to have her and to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news,” she said.

Pearl is related to the previous record holder Miracle Milly, who was 3.8 inches. Milly passed away in 2020 before Pearl was born in September of that year to one of Milly’s identical sisters. Both dogs weighed less than an ounce at birth, according to Guinness World Records.

Using a dog-measuring wicket while following a straight vertical line, Pearl’s vet measured her height from the base of the leg foot to the top of the shoulder blades. Guinness World Records says she was measured three times with brief breaks in between.

Semler says Pearl’s favorite foods include chicken and salmon and that Pearl enjoys “dressing up nice.”

