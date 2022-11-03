Paul Pelosi Released From Hospital Following Attack at San Francisco Home: Sources

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has been released from a hospital Thursday, two sources including a family member confirm to NBC News.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after he was attacked last Friday at his home in San Francisco. A source also tells NBC Bay Area Paul Pelosi has returned to his San Francisco home.

Meanwhile, the man accused of breaking into Pelosi's home and attacking him is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

David DePape, 42, is being held in San Francisco County jail on attempted murder and multiple other felony charges after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi home in Pacific Heights and brutally assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Court documents show he was looking for Nancy Pelosi and wanted to break her kneecaps.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

DePape's last known residence was in Richmond. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to be back in court Friday.