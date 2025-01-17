California Wildfires

California home burned in Eaton Fire days after being fully paid off

The Eaton Fire is 55% contained and has impacted over 14,000 acres of land.

By Candace Sweat

NBC Universal, Inc.

Homeowner, Totress Beasley, had just made her final payment on her Pasadena home days before it was destroyed in the Eaton Fire. 

The home, described as a gathering place for worship and annual block parties, sat on Glen Avenue near the Pasadena-Altadena line. 

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“The day before the fire took our home, the home was paid off the day before and it cleared Bank of America’s mortgage,” said Aaron Miller, Beasley’s son. “So we paid off the home in twelve and half years.”

Beasley learned about the destruction through the news and realized her home might not be left standing.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“And on the eighth, my friend calls me on Facetime and says, 'Your home is on the news, the fire has reached down to Glen and Montana and Pasadena,'” Miller said.

On Thursday, many residents returned to their neighborhoods for the first time since being evacuated. Now, those residents are taking the next steps following one of Southern California's most destructive wildfires.

The Eaton fire has burned over 14,000 acres and is at 55% containment as of Thursday night.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us