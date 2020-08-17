Puerto Rico

Party Official: FBI Arrests Puerto Rico Legislator, 3 Others

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told the AP that four people were arrested but said she could not immediately release more details

By DÁnica Coto

A file photo of the FBI logo.
Getty Images

FBI agents on Monday arrested Puerto Rico Rep. María Milagros Charbonier and three other people, a spokesman for the pro-statehood New Progressive Party said.

Raúl Colón, a spokesman for the president of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives, told The Associated Press that an adviser for Charbonier notified the president of the arrest. No further details were immediately available.

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told the AP that four people were arrested but said she could not immediately release more details. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced an upcoming press conference about a public corruption case.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Virus Updates: Educators Feel Trapped as Schools Reopen; FDA OKs Saliva-Based Test

Joe Biden Aug 14

Democratic National Convention 2020: Speakers, Schedule and How to Watch

Charbonier recently said the FBI interviewed her and had seized her phone.

She is one of Puerto Rico's most conservative and religious legislators. She has served as representative since her election in 2012 but just lost in Sunday's primaries. Charbonier also previously served as secretary general for the New Progressive Party.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoFBI
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us