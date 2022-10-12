parkland trial

Parkland Jury Reaches Decision in Death Penalty Trial

By Wayne Roustan and Brian Hamacher

The jurors who will decide whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole reached a decision Thursday.

The 12-person panel started deliberations Wednesday after getting instructions from Florida Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Wednesday evening, the jury requested to view the rifle and ammunition the gunman used in the killings.

Scherer said Broward Sheriff's Office officials removed the firing pin and the gun was sent to the jury room Thursday morning. Scherer said only a firearms expert would know the pin is missing from the gun.

About 15 minutes later, it was announced that the jury had reached a decision.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 2: Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz receives a Smith & Wesson M&P15 AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle used by Nikolas Cruz from Broward Sheriffs Office crime lab manger George Bello after Bello testified about the weapon during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz on August 2, 2022 at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday, the jury indicated they had multiple questions.

Of those questions, the judge denied a request for the Center for Disease Control and Protection’s guidelines on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and a request for a manual on mental illness because they were not submitted as evidence.

Scherer did allow the court reporter to read back part of the cross-examination testimony of defense witness Dr. Paul Connor, a neuropsychologist.

Jurors changed their minds and declined to have testimony read back from state witness Dr. Robert Denney, also a neuropsychologist.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more after jurors asked to see the weapon used by Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 shooting.

The jurors will determine whether the 24-year-old Cruz should die for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

For them to recommend a death sentence, they must unanimously agree. If one person votes for life, that will be his sentence.

Prosecutors argued that Cruz committed an evil crime where death is the only appropriate punishment.

Cruz's attorneys argued that his birth mother's excessive drinking left him with brain damage that put him on the path to murder.

NBC 6 and AP

This article tagged under:

parkland trialMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolParklandNikolas Cruzparkland school shooting
