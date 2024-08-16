Utah

Paralympic snowboarder saves man from truck fire in Utah

Zach Miller, a Colorado native, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at six months old and began snowboarding at age 8

By Staff

Paralympic snowboarder Zach Miller says he's adding "firefighter" to his resume.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics Team USA representative was riding his motorcycle down a highway in Parleys Canyon, Utah, when he saw white smoke coming from a pickup truck also driving down the roadway.

Miller, who was on his way to a snowboarding training session, quickly went into action. And it was all caught on his GoPro camera.

Video showed a fire in the truck's wheel well as Miller frantically waved for the driver's attention. The driver of the truck then pulled over, and was shocked when the 22-year-old told him what was happening.

"Literally on fire?" the driver asked Miller.

The two then quickly opened the truck's hood and used some water bottles to put out the flames.

"This is your reminder to always have something in your car to deal with fire in case something similar happens to you or someone you share the road with!" Miller wrote on Instagram.

Miller, a Colorado native, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at six months old and began snowboarding at age 8.

He has won two world championships, the latest in 2022 in the men's banked slalom SB-LL2 competition.

