What to Know A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina.

A basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson said on its Facebook page Friday that Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her.

A later post from the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment, says Cahoon's family is asking people to collect pull tabs and give them to local Ronald McDonald houses in her memory.

A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina.

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.

Officials at the base in South Carolina said she had collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20, news agencies report. She had been training there with her twin sister, Brianna Cahoon, news outlets reported.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Volleyball and basketball team rosters indicate Cahoon was a rising high school senior in Forest City, a small town in northeastern Pennsylvania near Scranton, The Post and Courier reported.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis.

A battalion post on Saturday said Cahoon’s family is asking people to collect pull tabs and give them to local Ronald McDonald houses as a fundraiser in her memory.

Cahoon's death is being investigated, according to a statement released by Fort Jackson.

The Cahoons were human resource specialists in the battalion's Bravo Company, The State reported.

Human resource specialists must undergo eight weeks and five days of advanced, infantry training at Fort Jackson, the newspaper reported.

Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military training base, with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there every year.