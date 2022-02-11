Pa. Fire Company Suspended After Alleged Mocking of Girl Killed in Police Shooting

A volunteer fire company in Pennsylvania was suspended for 30 days after members allegedly made racist comments about other firefighters and mocked Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old girl who authorities say died at the hands of three police officers last year.

Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, confirmed the suspension of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday and said the matter had been referred to the local district attorney's office.

Pierce said a board member from another local fire company, Goodwill, revealed the alleged comments in a letter to the Darby Township Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.

According to the letter, the remarks allegedly occurred Jan. 27, after a virtual meeting about a fire survey between Briarcliffe and other local fire companies, including Goodwill.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.