‘Overall Crime Decreased in 2020' in the United States, Report Finds

A new analysis by the moderate Democratic group Third Way runs counter to popular perceptions of rising crime nationwide

Shell casings labeled 59 and 60 rest on a bullet-riddled car as police investigate the scene of a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on July 21, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
After crime rates in the United States surged in the second half of the 20th century, moderate Democrats persuaded the party to toughen up its platform in the 1990s to channel widespread voter concerns spreading from big cities to the suburbs.

But today, as Republicans revive familiar warnings about out-of-control crime in pursuit of regaining power, the prominent moderate Democratic group Third Way has a different message for the party: Don’t take the bait; it’s a lie.

new report by Third Way digs into the numbers and concludes: “Contrary to the media narrative, overall crime decreased in 2020 compared to 2019.”

The study shows that homicides went up last year, but found that category to be an outlier.

