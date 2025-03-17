Over 90,000 GM vehicles recalled over transmission problem that could make wheels lock up

General Motors is recalling more than 90,000 vehicles over a transmission control valve issue that can cause tires to lock up, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, NBC News reported.

The problem affects cars with a 10-speed transmission, the safety administration said. Over time, the transmission control valve in some of the vehicles can become susceptible to excessive wear, causing a loss of pressure within the valve that can result in harsh shifting, it said.

“In rare cases, the wheels may experience a momentary lock up," the administration said in a recall notice, increasing the risk of a crash.

The affected models are the 2020-2021 Cadillac CT4, 2020-2021 Cadillac CT5, 2019-2020 Cadillac CT6 and 2020-2022 Chevrolet Camaro.

Of the 90,081 cars potentially affected, 1% are estimated to have the defect, the NHTSA said.

In September, the driver of a 2021 Cadillac CT5 reported their car's front tires locked up, the agency said.

GM had previously looked into the issue, it said. Because the lock-ups generally lasted less than 150 milliseconds, the company determined that after no related accidents or injuries were reported, it wasn't enough time for the vehicle to lose control and closed the investigation, according to the safety administration.

The probe into the problem was reopened in November 2024, with a GM investigator finding 115 reports of lock-ups, with one leading to an accident, the NHTSA said.

GM's Safety Field Action Decision Authority subsequently decided to conduct a safety recall on Feb. 27, the safety administration said.

Affected owners will be notified starting next month and can get new transmission control software that will detect excessive safety valve wear and prevent wheel lock-ups.

