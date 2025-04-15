One Boston Day to honor the lives lost, survivors and heroes of 2013 marathon attack

Tuesday marks One Boston Day, a day to honor the lives lost, survivors and heroes of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The city, in conjunction with the Boston Athletic Association, is holding a number of events leading up to Marathon Monday on April 21 to reflect and remember the dark day in Boston's history.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the city's Back Bay neighborhood to mark 12 years since the 2013 marathon.

Mayor Michelle Wu is calling on the city to engage in acts of kindness to recognize One Boston Day.

“On One Boston Day, we remember the victims, survivors, families, and first responders of 2013, and center what unites our great city,” Wu said. “One of our darkest moments has become a call to carry out acts of kindness, volunteer, and make a difference for our residents and our neighborhoods. I encourage everyone to reflect on this day and join in making a positive change in our communities.”

