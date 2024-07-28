2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic triathlon training event in Seine River canceled over water quality concerns

Since 2015, organizers have invested heavily to prepare the Seine for the Olympics and to ensure Parisians have a cleaner river after the Games

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Concerns over the water quality of Paris' Seine River have continued into the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a pre-race triathlon event there canceled Sunday.

Organizers said they nixed the swimming leg of the triathlon familiarization scheduled for Sunday morning after a meeting about water quality among authorities tasked with carrying out water quality tests. That included representatives of World Triathlon, as well as city and regional authorities.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Swimming in the Seine has been banned for over a century in large part due to poor water quality. Organizers have invested $1.5 billion to prepare the Seine for these Games, and the government has said the river would be clean enough to hold events, including the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming event.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics planned on the River Seine could be shifted to the Stade de France if the security threat is deemed too high.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Daily water quality tests in early June indicated unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria, followed by recent improvements. Parisian Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a famous dip in the river less than two weeks before Olympic events were set to start, fulfilling a promise to show that the long-polluted waterway was clean enough to host swimming competitions.

Heavy rain during the opening ceremony revived concerns over whether the long-polluted waterway will be clean enough to host swimming competitions, since water quality is deeply linked with the weather in the French capital.

swimming Jul 26

Could rain impact if the Seine will be ready for Olympic swimming? Here's what we know

22 hours ago

Italian flag bearer loses wedding ring in the Seine during Olympic Opening Ceremony

2024 Paris Olympics Mar 5

Here are all 35 venues for the 2024 Olympics

Since 2015, organizers have invested heavily to prepare the Seine for the Olympics and to ensure Parisians have a cleaner river after the Games. The plan included constructing a giant underground water storage basin in central Paris, renovating sewer infrastructure and upgrading wastewater treatment plants.

Triathletes have expressed hope that the waters would be clean enough for them to swim in.

“Hopefully we get to swim, bike and run because I don’t swim this much to just run and bike," Spanish triathlete Alberto Gonzalez said.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us