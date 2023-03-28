animals

Oh, Hay: Pony Charged With Resisting Arrest After Leading Police on Low-Speed Chase

Police weren't horsing around when they tried to catch the 4-year-old pony

By Holley Ford

Tuscaloosa Police Dept.

A runaway pony in an Alabama neighborhood stirred up some trouble last week for police.

He was hanging out in the Alberta area in Tuscaloosa at about 10 p.m. last Monday when officers tried to corral him, using pizza crust and peppermints.

But the pony, nicknamed Ginuwine by police, wasn't having it and so the low-speed foot-and-hoof pursuit began.

After two hours of galloping through backyards and driveways, Ginuwine slowed down long enough to be caught.

Credit: Tuscaloosa Police Dept.

The department posted the pony’s mugshot, stating that he was booked on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Ginuwine's mugshot | Credit: Tuscaloosa Police Dept.

Several days later, the pony's owners were located. It turns out Ginuwine's real name is Knight and he's approximately 4 years old.

Knight will now live at the Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa, or TROT, where he's been since his arrest.

The nonprofit organization will keep him at their farm, where they offer riding lessons as therapy for children and adults with disabilities.

All charges against Ginuwine/Knight have been dismissed.

