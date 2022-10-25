NYC Subway Rider Racing for Rush Hour Train Dragged to Death in Freak Accident

A subway rider racing to catch a Manhattan train during Monday's evening rush got his clothes caught in the door and ended up dragged to his death, authorities say, a tragic accident that highlights some other potential dangers of the transit system as MTA and elected officials combat a spike in random violence.

The victim, whose name has not been released, ran down the platform to catch a southbound No. 1 train at the Columbus Circle station just before 5 p.m. and was holding the door open when his clothing somehow became trapped. The train started moving, bringing him along with it -- and he was hit by a train going the other way.

Police say the man died of his injuries.

It wasn't clear if anyone saw him struggle, whether the conductor could have opened the doors or why the doors themselves didn't automatically stay open when he got caught.

It's a situation that many New Yorkers who ride the subway have often at least thought of, if not feared, as it appears to be something that could happen to anyone in a hurry.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey issued a statement Monday offering condolences to the family of the victim and vowing a thorough investigation.

"While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity," Davey said, likely trying to assuage people concerned about the uptick in unprovoked violence. "A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety."